HOY, Richard P. "Dick" (Age 89) Richard P. "Dick" Hoy, 89, of Spokane Valley passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1931 to Carl B. and Hazel (Bergeson) Hoy in Sioux City, Iowa. Dick graduated from Vermillion, South Dakota High School in 1949. He attended the University of South Dakota where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1954. Dick met and later married Jane Todd Hoy in 1954 in Scarsdale, NY. He was a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel after a twenty year military career spanning from 1954-1974. Dick was a veteran of Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College in 1970. He also served two tours at West Point, first on the Commandment's Staff and later as the Deputy Athletic Director for the Army Athletic Association. His military awards include the Legion of Merit and the Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. After retirement, Dick and his family settled in Helena, Montana for the next thirty years. He worked for the City of Helena in the Parks and Recreation Department from 1974-1981 and then as an award winning Sales Representative for the Mutual of Omaha Companies for the next ten years. He was very active in the community as a member of the Rotary Club of Helena and became President in 1978. He was honored with a Paul Harris Fellow. He learned to ski and fish in the rugged Montana outdoors and treasured his time fly fishing with his wife and son. In 2001, Dick and Jane moved to Spokane Valley to be near their younger daughter. During his years of full retirement he enjoyed daily walks with his wife, gardening, swimming in their backyard pool, and golfing at a nearby par-3 golf course. He cheered for the University Titans whenever he could. He was also an avid fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball teams and the Seattle Mariners. Dick most enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters Cindy (Craig) Cathey of Pocatello, Idaho and Sharon (Rob) Stevenson of Spokane Valley; son Steven (Peggy) Hoy of Twin Falls, Idaho; his brother Carleton (Jo) Hoy of Sioux Falls, SD, and sister Nancy McCahren of Sioux Falls, SD; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private family services will be conducted at Pines Cemetery. Arrangements were made by the Thornhill Valley Funeral Home.



