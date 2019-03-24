Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. "Litz" LITXINGER. View Sign

LITZENGER, Richard P. "Litz" Richard Litzinger, 76, died 20th March, 2019 in Spokane Hospice, after battling cancer. Mr. Litzinger was born on 28th February, 1943 in Long Beach, California to Paul and Margret Litzinger. He started a football career at Mater Dei in 1959 and became All-American. Then in 1962 he won the Junior Rose Bowl Championship. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from the University of Idaho in the late 60's. After a long football career he was a teacher, coach, and salesman for insurance companies. In 2006 he was inducted into the Santa Ana Hall of Fame, and in 2007 he was inducted in the Idaho Hall of Fame. Eventually he retired with Bev in Liberty Lake after living in California for 37 years. He is survived by his wife Bev Litzinger; daughter Nicole Foley-Litz; and granddaughters Olivia Litzinger and Cambria Litzinger. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden, Otis Orchards, WA, with interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, WA. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

