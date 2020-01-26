Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" PELKIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PELKIE, Richard "Dick" (Age 81) 1938-2020 Dick was born in Provost, Alberta, Canada to Eugenie and Rennie Pelkie on April 5, 1938. He was one of twelve children, nine of them girls, and he could often be heard lamenting the troubles of getting into the bathroom in a household with 10 women! In 1958, Dick came to the United States to attend Gonzaga University. He was always very active in his community, and while in attendance at Gonzaga, he was President of the Canadian Club and enjoyed playing hockey for the Gonzaga University team. It was also at Gonzaga University where Dick met the love of his life, Joanie Naccarato. Dick and Joanie married in 1962 and went on to have four beautiful children who brought much joy, happiness and laughter to their household. After firmly establishing his home here in Spokane, Dick proudly became a citizen of the United States in 1969. In addition to creating a beautiful family, Dick had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. After Gonzaga, Dick attended Eastern Washington University where he received his degree in Education in 1964. He taught history and coached debate at North Central High School. He went on to receive his Masters in Education and Administrative credentials from Whitworth College. During his career, he served as principal of Joseph Jantsch, North Central and Lewis and Clark High Schools. In 1988, he moved to the District Office in Spokane Public Schools and worked in Student Services until 1995. This was the first time Dick retired. After his first retirement, Dick went on to work for the Catholic Diocese of Spokane as the principal at St. Paschal and Cataldo Catholic Schools. Dick retired from Cataldo Catholic School in 2006. This was Dick's second retirement! After retiring for a second time, Dick took his final job at Saint Patrick Catholic School. Dick retired for the third and final time from St. Patrick Catholic School in 2009. He was often teased that he kept retiring just so he could get free watches. In addition to serving in both public and private education, Dick was very active in his community. He was a member of the Washington Association of Secondary School Principals, becoming President of the association in 1982. Additionally, Dick was a member of St. Charles, Assumption and St. Thomas More Parishes in Spokane where he volunteered at parish councils, taught CCD classes, was Catholic school board president, eucharistic minister, a lector, volunteered in nursing homes, and volunteered with the Red Cross Youth Program. Dick will be remembered for his joyful Catholic passion for life. His life centered around family and friends. He enjoyed many years of happiness at his river home on the Pend Oreille River in Ione, Washington. Dick loved to travel and enjoyed many trips throughout the world. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Joanie Pelkie, and their four children and spouses: son Rennie Pelkie married to Stacy Pelkie, daughter Michaelyn Casto married to Randy Casto, daughter Malinda Beggs married to Keith Beggs, and son Rick Pelkie married to Caroline Pelkie. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, plus one on the way, that he could not stop bragging about. He never forgot about his Canadian roots. He left behind nine sisters and one brother. Dick always looked forward to any chance he got to unite with them at family reunions, weddings and other family events. Dick passed away on January 23, 2020 after 13 months of battling pneumonia and a very rare immune disorder. Dick's Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Thomas More Parish with a Prayer Vigil on Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 pm and his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at the Saint Thomas More PAC Center. Afterwards, there will be a private interment for Dick at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dick wanted donations made to his favorite charities: St. Vincent de Paul at Saint Thomas More, Catholic Charities of Spokane, or any .

