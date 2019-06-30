Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" PETERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERS, Richard Dale (Age 61) Richard, 'Rick', Peters, died of natural causes on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Rick was born, as the middle child of five, to Jack and Jacquelyn Peters (Driskill) on September 4, 1957. He graduated from John Rogers High School in 1975 where he discovered his innate ability to fix anything. Rick enjoyed a myriad of hobbies which usually involved his ability to fix things, such as (but not limited to) Volkswagens, Model Airplanes, Fishing, Shooting, Boating, Roller-skating, his kids' vehicles, "4x4'n". He largely worked as an industrial mechanic and was flown all around the country to fix other companies' machines. He married Patricia 'Ann' Stearns on May 10, 1991, and was married until the date of his death. He was a loving husband was truly great with children and had three of his own, as well as his nephews/nieces and five grandchildren. Rick is survived by his loving family and is sorely missed. At this time a memorial service has not been scheduled.

