KROLL, Richard S. "Dick" (Age 77) Richard S. Kroll "Dick", died on the 23rd of June, 2019, at his home in Deer Park, WA. Dick was born July 24th, 1941, in Colville, WA, to John and Bettie Kroll. He graduated with a B.S. in Police Science and Administration from WSU and a masters degree in Human Resources and Development from University of Utah. He married Janet Kay Fogle on August 27th, 1961. They raised three children: Lisa, Lori and Jason. He joined the USAF in 1963. After 22 years he retired, went to work for Southern Air Transport, Comstock Air, and City of Folsom, CA, as a Code Enforcement Officer. Dick was an outdoorsman. He was most at peace when he was out in nature. He enjoyed being in his shop, woodworking on various things and masterminding mechanical projects. He rebuilt not one, but two, Century Saber wooden boats. He was an avid reader. Dick could fix anything and was a go to for problems no one else could solve. He had an adherence to his principles, whether others agreed with them or not, he would not be diminished. Dick was a man whose loved ones would attest to the fact that he had a gruff exterior but on the inside was a person who cared deeply. He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Lori; her two sons Chad and Spencer; son Jason, wife Tamara, and their two sons Logan and Colten; and his brothers-in-law Dick and Duane. He is predeceased by his daughter Lisa and his sister Pat. He is also survived by numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. No services were held per his request. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Inland NW Honor Flight, 608 W. 2nd, Suite 309, Spokane, WA 99201.

Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019

