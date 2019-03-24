Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" SMITH. View Sign

SMITH, Richard "Dick" Passed away March 7, 2019. Dick was born in Spokane on May 19, 1947 to William and Catherine Smith. He had many jobs in his working years. He was most proud of his job with the city on the street crew. He married Karen Warner, they were married for 27 years. As his health rapidly declined from COPD and his wife, Karen, passed away, he moved to Maplewood Gardens. There he made friends with Sherry Breeden. With both of them in bad health, they helped each other see the humorous side of their lives during Dick's last years. His other friend, Carol Echtenka came to visit and have lunch often. Dick is survived by his sister Carol Gilbert, his brother-in-law and friend John Gilbert, his niece Debbie Claussen, nephew Mike Gilbert and his wife Jennifer and niece Olivia Gilbert, niece Nicole Claussen, nephew Rick Claussen and great-niece Phoenix. Donations can be made to Hospice House. A small memorial will be held at Maplewood Garden on April 4th at 2:00 pm.

SMITH, Richard "Dick" Passed away March 7, 2019. Dick was born in Spokane on May 19, 1947 to William and Catherine Smith. He had many jobs in his working years. He was most proud of his job with the city on the street crew. He married Karen Warner, they were married for 27 years. As his health rapidly declined from COPD and his wife, Karen, passed away, he moved to Maplewood Gardens. There he made friends with Sherry Breeden. With both of them in bad health, they helped each other see the humorous side of their lives during Dick's last years. His other friend, Carol Echtenka came to visit and have lunch often. Dick is survived by his sister Carol Gilbert, his brother-in-law and friend John Gilbert, his niece Debbie Claussen, nephew Mike Gilbert and his wife Jennifer and niece Olivia Gilbert, niece Nicole Claussen, nephew Rick Claussen and great-niece Phoenix. Donations can be made to Hospice House. A small memorial will be held at Maplewood Garden on April 4th at 2:00 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close