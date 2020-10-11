STONE, Richard Richard (Rocky) Stone - Born May 23, 1930, in Jefferson City, Missouri to William and Mary Stone. Rocky passed away on September 4, 2020, quietly beside his wife. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jack and William, and his grandson Adam. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Sandy, his four children, Yvonne (Elmer), Precious (Kevin), Richard, James, and his three stepchildren, Jeff (Val), Julie (Bob), and Jackie (Frank). Rocky was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Rocky served our country in several ways, he served for 28 years in the Army and Air Force which encompassed World War II, Korea and Vietnam wars. He was most proud of his service in the Air Force as a ParaRescue during the Vietnam war. Rocky's accomplishments and his medals were numerous such as Space Capsule rescue, Arctic Rescues, Sea Rescue of a Navy Plane, and mountain rescues in the United States. After Rocky's service, he founded and served in Pend Oreille County as Fire Commissioner for 18 years. He also worked for the Forestry and a Volunteer Firefighter where he would often be deployed to help fight wildfires on the West Coast. Rocky also trained for the Pend Oreille Search and Rescue where he used his skills learned as a ParaRescue such as a scuba diving, mountain climbing and so much more. Rocky visited many countries during service and loved to travel in his retirement. He and Sandy had many adventures across the country sometimes pulling the 5th wheel to the next campground or military base. Often driving to different parts of the country visiting their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Rocky's love for his family was unwavering, he was always there to help, consult, and support each of us. Rocky was a "people person". His easy smile and friendly demeanor put others at ease. He had the gift of gab and also a curious nature Rocky will be missed for his stories and conversation. Rocky loved chattering with anyone, asking questions to the young and old. His final days he spent at Fairwinds Assisted Living with his wife and family.



