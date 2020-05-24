Richard T. DOUGHTY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGHTY, Richard T. (Age 82) Richard Thomas Doughty passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 In Spokane, Washington. He was born to Thomas and Maxine (Weik) Doughty in Lander, Wyoming. Richard grew up in Jackson, WY. and graduated from the University of Wyoming. He worked for the State of Washington as an Adult Program Administrator in Interlake, WA, where he developed programs and advocated for people with special needs. One of his greatest passions was coaching for The Special Olympics. He enjoyed most outdoor activities especially snow skiing and water activities. Richard was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spokane. He found great joy in gardening but his greatest joy was being at his cabin on Bead Lake with his family and friends. He is survived by his children Greg, Dan, Adele and Lori. He was preceded by his mother and father, and his sister Adele. Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be held on July 18th at 1:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Spokane. If attendance numbers are limited because of COVID19, it will also be a virtual event. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Spokane Special Olympics at impact.sowa.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved