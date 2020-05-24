DOUGHTY, Richard T. (Age 82) Richard Thomas Doughty passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 In Spokane, Washington. He was born to Thomas and Maxine (Weik) Doughty in Lander, Wyoming. Richard grew up in Jackson, WY. and graduated from the University of Wyoming. He worked for the State of Washington as an Adult Program Administrator in Interlake, WA, where he developed programs and advocated for people with special needs. One of his greatest passions was coaching for The Special Olympics. He enjoyed most outdoor activities especially snow skiing and water activities. Richard was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spokane. He found great joy in gardening but his greatest joy was being at his cabin on Bead Lake with his family and friends. He is survived by his children Greg, Dan, Adele and Lori. He was preceded by his mother and father, and his sister Adele. Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be held on July 18th at 1:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church in Spokane. If attendance numbers are limited because of COVID19, it will also be a virtual event. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Spokane Special Olympics at impact.sowa.org.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.