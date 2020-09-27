1/1
Richard V. "Dick" BRUNEAU
BRUNEAU, Richard V. "Dick" Richard went to be with the Lord at the age of 90 on August 21, 2020. Richard "Dick" Vincent Bruneau was born in Spokane, WA to Anthony D. and Helen R. (Beckman) Bruneau on December 17, 1929. He loved music and was an excellent Saxophone player in High School and throughout his life with various swing bands. He graduated from John R. Rogers High School in Spokane, WA in 1948 and then worked with his brother "Merrill" at the LeRoi store in Hillyard until he joined the Army in 1950 during the Korean War. He was a licensed Electrician in Spokane. He loved to play golf. His only child is Deborah Ann (Bruneau) Carter of Texas. Richard had no grandchildren. James P. Bruneau (nephew) of Deer Park and his son Cass Bruneau of Tacoma. "Dick" Bruneau was predeceased by his brother Merrill and sister Virginia. He was loved by many in Spokane and the Valley. He was buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
