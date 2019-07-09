Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. SINES. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Eagles Lodge St. Maries , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SINES, Richard W. Richard Wesly Sines passed away June 30, 2019. He was born October 14, 1962 in St. Maries, Idaho. Richard was raised in Spokane, graduated from West Valley High School in 1981. He returned to St. Maries as a logger. Later worked at Potlatch, where he retired due to ill health. He is survived by his love, Ginger Bennett; her children and granddaughters who he loved dearly. Sons Nick, Taylor (Caela), Mason, stepdaughter Natasha; three grandchildren; mother Toni Joyce and John Garman; sisters Taneya Sines (Bill Ireland), Franki and Levi Kettleson. Several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Brent and father Wesly Sines. A private interment was held July 3 at Woodlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Eagles Lodge in St. Maries, potluck to follow.

