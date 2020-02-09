Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard William "Dick" HENRICHS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENRICHS, Richard (Age 92) Richard "Dick" William Henrichs, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Royal Park Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born on December 10, 1926 in Duluth, MN to Mary Loretta (Mahoney) and Edward Maximilian Henrichs, and was the fifth of six children. Dick graduated Denfeld High School and joined the Navy at 17, serving in WWII. He then attended University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning a business degree. He met the love of his life, Elaine Irene Larsen and they married in August 1954 and had two children, David Edward and Craig Richard. Dick worked for Great Northern-Burlington Northern Railroad for over 30 years and his career took the family from Duluth to Fort Worth, TX before settling in Spokane in 1974. Dick and Elaine enjoyed spending time with their family and were active members at Assumption Catholic Church. Dick had a deep spiritual faith and enjoyed serving the Assumption community, including Eucharistic Ministry, Retired Men's Group and Adoration. Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather; a generous and gentle soul who put everyone at ease immediately with his quick wit and joking manner. Dick had a servant's heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He always made time for his family and friends and treasured his pets. He loved neighborhood pick-up games of football and basketball, and enjoyed being outdoors, golfing and gardening. He was a huge Minnesota sports fan. He lived the last years of his life at Royal Park Care Center entertaining staff and residents alike. His loving companion, Linda Vitala provided him with wonderful company during his last years. He will long be remembered for his kindness, love of "goodies", storytelling and sense of humor. Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine in 2004, and his oldest son, David in 2008. He is survived by his son, Craig Henrichs and his wife, Rosanne; daughter-in-law Suzanne Henrichs; granddaughters Laura Michelsen and her husband Brent, Jennifer Henrichs; grandsons Nicholas and Joshua Henrichs; and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Avery Michelsen. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Wednesday, February 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church.The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on February 15th at Assumption Catholic Church with a reception following.

HENRICHS, Richard (Age 92) Richard "Dick" William Henrichs, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Royal Park Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born on December 10, 1926 in Duluth, MN to Mary Loretta (Mahoney) and Edward Maximilian Henrichs, and was the fifth of six children. Dick graduated Denfeld High School and joined the Navy at 17, serving in WWII. He then attended University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning a business degree. He met the love of his life, Elaine Irene Larsen and they married in August 1954 and had two children, David Edward and Craig Richard. Dick worked for Great Northern-Burlington Northern Railroad for over 30 years and his career took the family from Duluth to Fort Worth, TX before settling in Spokane in 1974. Dick and Elaine enjoyed spending time with their family and were active members at Assumption Catholic Church. Dick had a deep spiritual faith and enjoyed serving the Assumption community, including Eucharistic Ministry, Retired Men's Group and Adoration. Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather; a generous and gentle soul who put everyone at ease immediately with his quick wit and joking manner. Dick had a servant's heart and was always willing to lend a hand. He always made time for his family and friends and treasured his pets. He loved neighborhood pick-up games of football and basketball, and enjoyed being outdoors, golfing and gardening. He was a huge Minnesota sports fan. He lived the last years of his life at Royal Park Care Center entertaining staff and residents alike. His loving companion, Linda Vitala provided him with wonderful company during his last years. He will long be remembered for his kindness, love of "goodies", storytelling and sense of humor. Dick is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine in 2004, and his oldest son, David in 2008. He is survived by his son, Craig Henrichs and his wife, Rosanne; daughter-in-law Suzanne Henrichs; granddaughters Laura Michelsen and her husband Brent, Jennifer Henrichs; grandsons Nicholas and Joshua Henrichs; and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Avery Michelsen. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Wednesday, February 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church.The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on February 15th at Assumption Catholic Church with a reception following. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close