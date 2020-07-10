1/1
Richard William POTTS
POTTS, Richard W. Richard William Potts of Moscow died Monday, July 6th at his home. He was 74. Richard was born July 31, 1945 in Spokane to Harold and Margaret (Dockendorf) Potts. He grew up, attended Spokane schools and graduated from Lewis-Clark High School in 1963. He joined the Navy, and following his discharge he attended Washington State University for two years. He was a custodian supervisor at WSU before going to work for the Moscow Post Office. He was a rural mail carrier for 21 years prior to his retirement. Richard was a member of the Spokane Sheriff's Posse for a time and a member of the Moscow Church of the Nazarene for the past 48 years, serving in various capacities and was involved with the Men's Ministry. He and Kathryn "Kathy" Jack were married on March 20, 1971 at the Nazarene Church in Moscow. She survives at their home. He also leaves a son, Fred (Laurie) Potts and a granddaughter, Randi in Post Falls and a brother, Ted (Barbara) Potts in Spokane. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert. The family suggests memorials be made to Palouse Dementia Care, P.O. Box 8063, Moscow, ID or to Moscow Nazarene Church Missions Fund. A memorial service will be held at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene at 11:00 A.M. on August 8, 2020 and a reception will follow at the Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short's Funeral Chapel
1225 E 6Th St
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-4534
