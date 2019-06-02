Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick E. GORDON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GORDON, Rick E. Rick Gordon passed away from cancer on the evening of May 22, 2019. Born to Jack and Ruby Gordon on November 25, 1949, 10 months after the birth of his sister Linda. Rick loved to play in the dirt as a heavy Equipment operator. Worked many years as a sub contractor for Avista. His other love was car. Bought his first car at the age of 14 for one dollar, tore it apart fixed it and it ran. He was a member of Street Tin Car Club for many years. Telling stories (many times off color), making people laugh, and helping others were his claim to fame. Grandchildren and great-grand- children were also loves of his life. He is survived by wife Sue, ex-wife Marsha, daughter Dawn (Steven), two granddaughters three step grandsons, five great-grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Niece's Wendy and Sami, Nephew Jr and numerous cousins. Extended family Brad, Kay and the rest of the McPhee/Partridge family. Special thank you to Janeen and John DeCaro for walking thru this with us. Rick had many car friends including Larry, Lucille, Sam, Karla and way to many others to name. Thank you to Jessica, Lorisa and Kelly of Hospice of Spokane. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Spokane, POB 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Enjoy your car cruises with the angels....

