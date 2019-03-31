Rick Raymond KRUPKE

KRUPKE, Rick Raymond (Age 58) Rick Raymond Krupke passed away Tuesday, March 19 in Spokane, WA. Rick was born to Harold and Helen Krupke on June 26, 1960. He was a foreman for the 35 years he worked for Reardan Grain Growers. Rick was a loving father, friend, son and brother. He is survived by his children Devin and Nichole; his mother Helen; his brother Gene; and sisters Susan, Lynn, Jan and Theresa. A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, April 6 at Reardan United Methodist Church, 155 S. Oak St. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019
