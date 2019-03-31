KRUPKE, Rick Raymond (Age 58) Rick Raymond Krupke passed away Tuesday, March 19 in Spokane, WA. Rick was born to Harold and Helen Krupke on June 26, 1960. He was a foreman for the 35 years he worked for Reardan Grain Growers. Rick was a loving father, friend, son and brother. He is survived by his children Devin and Nichole; his mother Helen; his brother Gene; and sisters Susan, Lynn, Jan and Theresa. A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, April 6 at Reardan United Methodist Church, 155 S. Oak St. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019