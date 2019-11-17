Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Thomas More Parish 505 West St Thomas More Way Spokane, WA 99208 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church 515 W. St. Thomas More Way Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEIST, Ricky William Ricky William Geist, was born April 23, 1957 in Spo-kane, Washington, passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 62. He graduated from North Central in 1975. Rick made a career in the plumbing industry where he excelled at his job. His go above and beyond attitude and personality had most customers asking for Rick by name. He loved spending time at Deer Lake, boating and being with family. He enjoyed many sports and hobbies such as bowling, football, and NASCAR. Whether it was rooting for Mark Martin, cheering for the Redskins, or supporting his own children, Rick loved watching the competition unfold. Devoted father and friend, he had a way with people and could light up a room with his charismatic and outgoing personality. No matter where he went Rick already had a friend there or left with a new one. Forever he will be missed and loved unconditionally. Rick is survived by the love of his life Anne Geist; sons Craig and Kevin; daughters Sheena (Andrew) and Rachel (Scott); grandchildren and chosen sister, Val. There will be a Celebration of Life on November 30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane 99208 from 12 pm 3 pm. In celebration of Rick, please wear his favorite color, red.

GEIST, Ricky William Ricky William Geist, was born April 23, 1957 in Spo-kane, Washington, passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 62. He graduated from North Central in 1975. Rick made a career in the plumbing industry where he excelled at his job. His go above and beyond attitude and personality had most customers asking for Rick by name. He loved spending time at Deer Lake, boating and being with family. He enjoyed many sports and hobbies such as bowling, football, and NASCAR. Whether it was rooting for Mark Martin, cheering for the Redskins, or supporting his own children, Rick loved watching the competition unfold. Devoted father and friend, he had a way with people and could light up a room with his charismatic and outgoing personality. No matter where he went Rick already had a friend there or left with a new one. Forever he will be missed and loved unconditionally. Rick is survived by the love of his life Anne Geist; sons Craig and Kevin; daughters Sheena (Andrew) and Rachel (Scott); grandchildren and chosen sister, Val. There will be a Celebration of Life on November 30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane 99208 from 12 pm 3 pm. In celebration of Rick, please wear his favorite color, red. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close