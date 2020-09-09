TUCKER, Rita Ann (Perry) Born April 2, 1937 in Spokane, Washington to Sam and Dorothy Perry, Rita Ann (Perry) Tucker passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A Spokane resident for 83 years, Rita was a graduate of Marycliff High School. She was a very devout Catholic and a member of the Catholic community throughout her years. October 2, 1955 Rita married the love of her life, Delbert Tucker, at St. Ann's Catholic Church and together they raised six children. When the youngest children were in school, she went to work at Dishman Dodge and then, Appleway Chevrolet. In 1984 she returned home to care for her grandchildren, where she dedicated the remainder of her life to her family. At Marycliff, she met a group of girlfriends that became friends for life. The first of her group to drive, Rita was often seen heading out for an adventure with one of her friends and ten kids in the back seat. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was fun and had a smile that lit up the whole world. Rita's favorite day of the year was Christmas Eve. Each year she would cook Christmas Eve dinner, gathering family together for a big celebration. Everyone looked forward to this event. Rita loved flowers, decorating her home, crocheting, painting, sewing and collecting art. She loved singing, listening to music and dancing. Rita's faith was very important to her. She enjoyed attending Novenas at St. Aloysius and belonging to the Christians Women's Club. Rita is survived by daughters Jane McCaslin (Jerry), Lisa Tucker Rody and Karen King (Daniel); sons Thomas Tucker (Cindy) and Daniel Tucker Sr; brother Vincent Perry (Margie) and sister-in-law Teresa Williams; 31 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by, husband Delbert Tucker, father and mother Sam and Dorothy Perry, brother Francis Perry and son Jon Tucker. A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 10th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m., Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Washington. A private Funeral Mass will be graveside Friday, September 11 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 North Wall St., Spokane Washington. The family requests Memorial Donations be given to the Union Gospel Mission.



