Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita C. BELOIT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELOIT, Rita C. Rita was born in 1928 in Minnesota to Joseph and Clara. She passed away with her family by her side in Spokane, WA on July 31, 2019. Rita graduated from Melrose High School at the age of 16 and eventually followed two of her six sisters to Washington State where she met her husband, Glenn Beloit, in Clarkston, WA. Rita and Glenn were married in 1951. They moved to Spokane, WA and were married for 60 years. Glenn passed away in 2012. Glenn and Rita had six children: Gordon (passed in 2013) (Carolynn), Dennis (Roxanne), David, Annette (Gary), John, and Mark (Heather). They had 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grand- children. Rita's life centered around her family and her faith. She was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church for almost 70 years. She was the best Mom anyone could ask for. She was always home when the kids got home from school and there were always homemade cookies in the cookie jar. Rita will be sorely missed, but we believe she is now in the arms of her loving Father. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles School, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA 99205-1598 or a . Please visit Rita's page at

BELOIT, Rita C. Rita was born in 1928 in Minnesota to Joseph and Clara. She passed away with her family by her side in Spokane, WA on July 31, 2019. Rita graduated from Melrose High School at the age of 16 and eventually followed two of her six sisters to Washington State where she met her husband, Glenn Beloit, in Clarkston, WA. Rita and Glenn were married in 1951. They moved to Spokane, WA and were married for 60 years. Glenn passed away in 2012. Glenn and Rita had six children: Gordon (passed in 2013) (Carolynn), Dennis (Roxanne), David, Annette (Gary), John, and Mark (Heather). They had 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grand- children. Rita's life centered around her family and her faith. She was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church for almost 70 years. She was the best Mom anyone could ask for. She was always home when the kids got home from school and there were always homemade cookies in the cookie jar. Rita will be sorely missed, but we believe she is now in the arms of her loving Father. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles School, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA 99205-1598 or a . Please visit Rita's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations