WALCZAK, Rob John (Age 63) October 24, 1956 - March 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Rob John Walczak announces his passing, on March 5th, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Rob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Michelle and his daughter Meghan Johnson (Drew Johnson) and his stepchildren Josh Alexander (Katie Alexander), Justin Alexander (Stephanie Alexander), and Alicia Sedita (Billy Sedita). Rob will also be fondly remembered by his brother Jim Walczak and sister Roxie Tooley and his nine grandchildren Sophia, Alessandra, William, Brenson, Iris, Henry, Trinity, Henley, and Kendry. Rob was preceded in death by his father, John Walczak, and his mother, Alvinia Walczak. Rob Walczak was born on October 24th, 1956 in Helena, Montana. He grew up in Helena, where he found his love for the outdoors. After graduating high school from Helena Capital he went into the Coast Guard where he was stationed in San Francisco. After four years of service in the Coast Guard, he worked in the telecommunication industry for 30 years primarily in Montana. Rob loved the outdoors and you could typically find him on a nice sunny day casting a fly, crushing a ball on the golf course, or sitting on the front porch with his guitar. Rob was a gentle soul that loved getting together with family and friends. He will always be remem-bered by his wonderful sense of humor, the nonstop one liners, and the one who could always make us all laugh until our stomachs hurt. A celebration of Rob's life will be held in the summer of 2020 and all friends and family will be notified once plans have been established.

