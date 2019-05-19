Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbin Charlene HANSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSEN, Robbin Charlene February 25, 1959 - April 30, 2019 Robbin, age 60, returned to the Author and Finisher of her faith after many years of struggle with ongoing health issues. While surrounded by her family, who loved her so much, her life's work came to a peaceful completion. Along with her twin sister, Charlet, Robbin was born several weeks early to Helena and Robert Posch of Deer Park Washington. Growing up in the picturesque hills of the Big Foot Valley, Robbin's childhood was one filled with the hard work of farm life. She loved caring for the baby animals on the farm with the help of her faithful protector, a three-legged pup named Tuffy, at her side. Robbin learned to drive a tractor at the age of nine and prepared the most delicious home-cooked meals and baked goods, by which she frequently blessed her family and friends. From the time she was a little girl, Robbin had a natural curiosity about life, a love of learning, and a deep compassion for others. After marrying and having her two daughters, she earned her way through college by working for the Washington State University dairy by night and attending full-time college classes during the day. She was a gifted writer and enjoyed practicing the art of public speaking as a member of Toastmasters. She earned her Bachelor's Degree with a major in Communications/ Public Relations and a minor in Spanish. Subsequently, she attended the WSU and Federal Law Enforcement training centers and worked as a law enforcement and corrections officer for several years. As a cop, she was known for being tough when necessary, but always kind. She was a living example of what it means to show respect to everyone and truly believed in the philosophy of, "but there for the grace of God go I." Robbin continued on with her Master's level education and obtained certifications in counseling. She continued to work in many social service capacities throughout the years. As a good friend to all and mentor to many, she passionately strove for the well-being and success of others. She saw and believed the best in people. She was well-known for her positive outlook, her resiliency and her empathetic heart to give a helping hand to the downtrodden. Robbin's legacy of kindness and love will live on through her family and friends who will miss her funny sense of humor, cheerfulness, wisdom, cooking and so much more. She is survived by her significant other of 27 years, David Morley, her twin sister, Charlet (Bob) Morse, Sister Julie Gray and brother Raleigh Petty; daughter, Tammy Goodwin (David), daughter, Kristy Van Hook (Dann); grandchildren: Jessica (Arsenio), Evelyn (Isaac), Connor, Beverly, Zane, Zakariah, Kyah, and Auria; and great-grandchildren: Roman, Emmett, Mateo, and Milo. A celebration of life reception will he held in Robbin's honor on May 31st at 6 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Spokane. Any memorial donations may be made to the Community Colleges of Spokane, local Women's programs, or the Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations Pow Wow fund. "And the greatest of these is Love."

