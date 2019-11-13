Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbin Gail NOEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOEL, Robbin Gail (Age 58) On October 4, 2019 Robbin passed away in her home surrounded by family after a courageous fight with cancer. Robbin is survived by her devoted husband Jay Noel; her three children, Jerremy Noel, Jaysea (Daniel) Middlebos and Trace Noel; her eight grandchildren, Clairebelle, Claytin, Caiden, Cameron, Taylor, Bentley, Jax and Stella; along with her mother Gretchen (Jon) Pallmer; brother Doug (Helen) Schmeginske; and sister Kerrie (Steve) Frank. Robbin is preceded in death by her father Dwaine Schmeginske. Robbin and Jay we're together for 43 years, married for 34. They enjoyed creating memories with their family and going on adventures together. Most of all they spent many hours making her yard magical. Robbin had a passion for her grandchildren, flowers and garden (not always in that order). She was a wonderful dental assistant for 31 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing (here fishy, fishy) and going to the Oregon Coast. Seashells and light houses are treasures hidden all over her yard. Robbin will be greatly missed. She will forever live in our hearts. We love you mom MOSTEST! Celebration of life will be held on November 17, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. It will be held at the Kaiser Aluminum Union Hall: 14015 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Please wear bright colorful colors to shine bright like she does.

NOEL, Robbin Gail (Age 58) On October 4, 2019 Robbin passed away in her home surrounded by family after a courageous fight with cancer. Robbin is survived by her devoted husband Jay Noel; her three children, Jerremy Noel, Jaysea (Daniel) Middlebos and Trace Noel; her eight grandchildren, Clairebelle, Claytin, Caiden, Cameron, Taylor, Bentley, Jax and Stella; along with her mother Gretchen (Jon) Pallmer; brother Doug (Helen) Schmeginske; and sister Kerrie (Steve) Frank. Robbin is preceded in death by her father Dwaine Schmeginske. Robbin and Jay we're together for 43 years, married for 34. They enjoyed creating memories with their family and going on adventures together. Most of all they spent many hours making her yard magical. Robbin had a passion for her grandchildren, flowers and garden (not always in that order). She was a wonderful dental assistant for 31 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing (here fishy, fishy) and going to the Oregon Coast. Seashells and light houses are treasures hidden all over her yard. Robbin will be greatly missed. She will forever live in our hearts. We love you mom MOSTEST! Celebration of life will be held on November 17, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm. It will be held at the Kaiser Aluminum Union Hall: 14015 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Please wear bright colorful colors to shine bright like she does. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close