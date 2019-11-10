Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. HUTTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUTTON, Robert A. Robert a Hutton, Sr., quietly passed away on September 30, 2019 at Rose Pointe Assisted Living where he had been a resident for the past five months. Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, his Mother Valdean Nusser, and his two year old son Nicholas. He lost his battle with COPD that had him in the hospital more than out the past two years. He is survived by his son Robert Hutton Jr., his parents Bill Sr. and Pinkie Hutton, his siblings Bill Jr. (Diane), Leon Marion (Lynn), Mickey Marion, Vickie Mills (Bill), Paula Eastman, Lorri Artis, Jeff Hutton (Wendy), Tim Hutton; his ex wife Tammi and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank Rose Pointe; Kindred Hospice (especially Emily); 7S, 7N & the ER at SHMC for his many trips to the hospital. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 15th at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, 1115 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201. Contributions may be made to The House of Charity, UGM and Truth Ministries.

HUTTON, Robert A. Robert a Hutton, Sr., quietly passed away on September 30, 2019 at Rose Pointe Assisted Living where he had been a resident for the past five months. Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, his Mother Valdean Nusser, and his two year old son Nicholas. He lost his battle with COPD that had him in the hospital more than out the past two years. He is survived by his son Robert Hutton Jr., his parents Bill Sr. and Pinkie Hutton, his siblings Bill Jr. (Diane), Leon Marion (Lynn), Mickey Marion, Vickie Mills (Bill), Paula Eastman, Lorri Artis, Jeff Hutton (Wendy), Tim Hutton; his ex wife Tammi and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank Rose Pointe; Kindred Hospice (especially Emily); 7S, 7N & the ER at SHMC for his many trips to the hospital. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 15th at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, 1115 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201. Contributions may be made to The House of Charity, UGM and Truth Ministries. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close