HUTTON, Robert A. Robert a Hutton, Sr., quietly passed away on September 30, 2019 at Rose Pointe Assisted Living where he had been a resident for the past five months. Bobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, his Mother Valdean Nusser, and his two year old son Nicholas. He lost his battle with COPD that had him in the hospital more than out the past two years. He is survived by his son Robert Hutton Jr., his parents Bill Sr. and Pinkie Hutton, his siblings Bill Jr. (Diane), Leon Marion (Lynn), Mickey Marion, Vickie Mills (Bill), Paula Eastman, Lorri Artis, Jeff Hutton (Wendy), Tim Hutton; his ex wife Tammi and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank Rose Pointe; Kindred Hospice (especially Emily); 7S, 7N & the ER at SHMC for his many trips to the hospital. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on November 15th at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral, 1115 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201. Contributions may be made to The House of Charity, UGM and Truth Ministries.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019