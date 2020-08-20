KRAMER, Robert A. Passed away August 14, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Spokane, WA on March 30, 1929 to Alex and Rosa (Lauer) Kramer. He graduated from Harrington High School and Washington State College (WSU). He earned his Masters Degree in Finance from USC. He entered the Army and was stationed in Italy in the Finance Department. After his father was killed in a train/truck accident in July of 1956 he took over the family farm at Harrington. He married Paula Haug in December of 1956. In 1965 he earned his pilot's license and he and his family joined the Washington Flying Farmers and the International Flying Farmers. His love of flying led to logging about 4000 hours flying from coast to coast and from the Artic Circle to Costa Rica. He often flew WSU wheat breeders to a research station in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. For more than 30 years the Kramers spent their winters in Surprise, AZ. They traveled almost every winter and enjoyed many cruises all over the world. Bob was a Shriner and a member of the Grange, IFF, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, Harrington Opera Society and Desert Garden UCC in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Paula; daughter Wendy (Tom) Zwainz; son Mark (Teri) Kramer; grandchildren Amanda (Mark) Lassman, Joel (Emily) Zwainz, Shelly (Mark) Hall, Tashanna (Jason) Nollmeyer, Cory (Sara) Kramer, and 13 great-grandchildren. Family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the Kramer family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the Kramer family.