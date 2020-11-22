MILLER, Robert A. Robert Allen Miller, 68, died November 6, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Due to Covid, funeral services will be held at date to be determined later. Bob was born in Glendive MT on February 19, 1952 to Walter and Betty Miller. He attended Dawson County High, graduating in 1970. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane WA, where he met and married Nancy Giger. They were married for 45 years and had two children, Courtney, and Justin. Bob worked as a facilities manager at Hewlett Packard/Agilent Technologies for over 30 years. Bob was active in skeet shooting at the Spokane Gun Club, where he served as past president and current board member. He was an avid golfer, playing whenever weather permitted. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Betty Miller and son Justin. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy, daughter Courtney (Brian) Martin of Coeur d' Alene, ID. Grandchildren, Hunter, Spencer, Parker, and Sierra Martin. Siblings Ed (Betty Lou) Miller of Glendive, MT., Peggy (Jerry) Lachenmaier of Columbia Falls, MT., Sandy (Alan) James of Forsyth, MT., Randy (Jerilyn) Miller of Rock Springs, WY., Jay Miller of Glendive, MT., mother-in-law, Zita M Parks, sisters in law, Phyllis (Larry) Lee, Pam Ulrigg, Patricia (Larry) Bell, all of Spokane, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be donated to Horizon Hospice of Spokane. To leave an online condolence to Bob's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
.