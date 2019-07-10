Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alber ANDERSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSEN, Robert Alber Robert Alber Andersen of Chewelah, WA., passed away July 3, 2019, with wife Loralee, daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Brian Coburn by his side. He was born in Tacoma, WA on January 12, 1935 to Alber and Lillian (Wuttke) Andersen. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Evelyn Keele, and nephew Courtland Andersen. He is survived by: His wife of 59 1/2 years Loralee Andersen, daughter Cheryl (Brian) Coburn, son-in-law (David) Keele, grandchildren Myresa, Matthew, Timothy and Elizabeth Keele, brother Dean (Bobbie) Andersen, sister-in-law Emajean DeWit plus many nieces and cousins. Robert graduated from Washington State University in 1959, and honorably served in the Air Force Reserves. He worked as a local manger with Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) until he retired in 1988. Bob met his sweetheart, Loralee a fellow student at WSU, married and raised their family in Buckley, SedroWooley, then moved to Chewelah for a promotion with DNR. He enjoyed competitive swimming, basketball and baseball; fishing, hunting, and finding the perfect huckleberry patch; camping at many of the National Parks, Lakes and Oceans beaches, snow birding to California and Arizona; woodworking, caravanning with family to Seaside, OR and Long Beach, WA. He loved dancing whether it be square or round dancing or waltzing with his wife and daughters. He was a member of Toast Masters, YMCA, Campfire Girls Association, Escapees and Good Sam's Camping organizations, Skagit Valley Fisherman's Association, Masons, Eastern Star, and Crossroads Community Church. Robert volunteered his time for anyone that was in need. The Graveside Service is scheduled Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA at 2:30 pm.

