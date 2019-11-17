Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen "Bob" VEILLETTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VIELLETTE, Robert Allen "Bob" (Age 78) November 20, 1940 - October 28, 2019 Robert "Bob" Allen Veillette age 78, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Spokane Valley. Bob was born November 20, 1940 in Torrington CT. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Sandy. They shared a marriage for 49 years, and celebrated the birth of their son, Scott Allen. Bob is survived by his wife Sandy Gail; son Scott Allen; brothers Ken (Carol) Veillette; Don (Marge) Veillette, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob spent time in Greenland with the Unite Sates Army. He was a bit of a storyteller and loved to share his tales of Greenland, motorcycle riding, and his travels. He was passionate about woodworking and during racing season one would find him cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers. He had a big laugh and deep love for his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

VIELLETTE, Robert Allen "Bob" (Age 78) November 20, 1940 - October 28, 2019 Robert "Bob" Allen Veillette age 78, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Spokane Valley. Bob was born November 20, 1940 in Torrington CT. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Sandy. They shared a marriage for 49 years, and celebrated the birth of their son, Scott Allen. Bob is survived by his wife Sandy Gail; son Scott Allen; brothers Ken (Carol) Veillette; Don (Marge) Veillette, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob spent time in Greenland with the Unite Sates Army. He was a bit of a storyteller and loved to share his tales of Greenland, motorcycle riding, and his travels. He was passionate about woodworking and during racing season one would find him cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers. He had a big laugh and deep love for his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close