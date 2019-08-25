Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ben SCHMIDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMIDT, Robert Ben Robert Ben Schmidt of Spokane Valley, Washington, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 16, 2019. Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on April 17, 1934. He grew up in Spokane Valley, and went to Central Valley High School- graduating in 1952. Bob met and married the love of his life, Arlis Kramer in 1956. They spent 63 years together, and had three children: Terri in 1957, Kevin in 1960, and Brian in 1967. He had a lifelong love of cars, building and flying model airplanes, refurbishing boats, attending car races of all types, and traveling the world with Arlis. Many a weekend was spent boating, water-skiing, and camping, with the favorite spot being Priest Lake, Idaho. He worked for Clay and Gable Auto Parts and then went on to Spokane Community College, where he taught Auto Parts Merchandising for many years. Retirement took Bob and Arlis to Mesa, Arizona where they escaped the snow of Spokane each winter. Bob was known as a kind-hearted man who never knew a stranger and was much loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Arlis Schmidt; daughter, Terri Jackson (Mick); son, Kevin Schmidt (Sheila); son, Brian Schmidt (Janet); grandchildren: Kathleen Raygoza (Zach); Michael Reavis; Chase Schmidt (Amber); Branson Schmidt (Brittney); Ben, Braden and Greyson Schmidt; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Izaak Raygoza; Hazel Schmidt; brother, George Schmidt (Jane); sister, Helen Schmidt; two sisters-in-law, one brother in-law; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Alma Schmidt and nephew, David Schmidt. A Celebration of Life will be held at Spokane Valley Baptist Church, 1222 S. McDonald Rd., on Friday August 30th at 11:00am. We welcome anyone that knew Bob to come and celebrate his life with the family. Memorials can be made to: Ross Point Camp Scholarship Fund, 820 S. Ross Point Rd., Post Falls, ID 83854.

