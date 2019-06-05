Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bradley "Bob" CLAUSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAUSEN, Robert Bradley "Bob" Oct. 14, 1948 - May 29, 2019 Robert "Bob" Clausen went home to the Lord on the morning of May 29th, 2019 after bravely contending with Alzheimer's for more than a decade. Bob was born to Clara and Elmer Clausen on October 14, 1948 in Spokane, WA. Having a father who was a home builder Bob lived in many homes in Spokane and graduated from University High School in 1967. Bob briefly attended Big Bend Community College prior to enlisting in the Army in 1968. After boot camp in Fort Benning Georgia, Bob joined the 9th Infantry and was deployed to active duty in Vietnam. Upon return from the Vietnam War, Bob attended Eastern Washington University on the GI bill and earned a degree in Communication Studies. With the fruits of his serviceman's pay he also began following his passion for cars with a Chevelle SS. Bob worked for the State of Washington in various positions, before marrying Julie Thomas in 1977. He began working for the Thomas family business Safway Supply (now Edge Construction Supply) where he worked for 34 years and was ultimately the VP of Finance. Bob and Julie adopted their son Ian Clausen from Washington in January of 1982 and broke ground on their home on the South Hill of Spokane built by Bob's father Elmer. Bob and Julie added to their family in October 1983 adopting Mia Clausen from Seoul, Korea. Continuing his education Bob earned his MBA from Gonzaga University in 1990. Bob volunteered as treasurer to support Ian's soccer club, the Falcons. He was never one to miss an opportunity to chaperone the team which took him all over from Seattle, to San Diego, to his ancestral home of Denmark. Bob's passions were running, cars and music. He trained and completed three marathons in Seattle, Portland and New York. Among his favorite cars were his 70s era 911 Porsche which he named "Albert Blue", a 1973 BMW 2002, a VW Bus, and his cherry red 1965 Porsche 356. When found tinkering on his cars Bob would often be listening to the likes of Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, The Beatles and The Doors. Bob loved live music and could be found enjoying it dancing at a winery, or over a pint of Blue Moon. In 2013 Bob married Jacque Sanchez with whom he continued to enjoy an active lifestyle. Together they enjoyed biking and traveling of which they did a lot of. In their travels Bob was able to reconnect with some of the men he served with in the 9th Infantry and visit some of the places he wanted to most. Bob is survived by his wife - Jacque Sanchez; Jacque's two children, Carly (Todd) and Billy (Megan); his children Ian (Lindsay) and Mia (Tom); and grandchildren - Cole, Ella, Buck, Olive, Sloan and Holden. Bob is also survived by his brothers Carl Clausen, Mark Clausen and Sue Hendrickson (Dave) of Spokane. Bob was the kindest man to everyone he encountered. He was loved dearly and will be missed. A service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday June 11th at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church located at 5720 S. Perry St. Spokane, WA followed by a lunch. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations in Bob's name can be made to the , Hospice of Spokane or St. Stephens Memorial Fund. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA (509) 279-2653

CLAUSEN, Robert Bradley "Bob" Oct. 14, 1948 - May 29, 2019 Robert "Bob" Clausen went home to the Lord on the morning of May 29th, 2019 after bravely contending with Alzheimer's for more than a decade. Bob was born to Clara and Elmer Clausen on October 14, 1948 in Spokane, WA. Having a father who was a home builder Bob lived in many homes in Spokane and graduated from University High School in 1967. Bob briefly attended Big Bend Community College prior to enlisting in the Army in 1968. After boot camp in Fort Benning Georgia, Bob joined the 9th Infantry and was deployed to active duty in Vietnam. Upon return from the Vietnam War, Bob attended Eastern Washington University on the GI bill and earned a degree in Communication Studies. With the fruits of his serviceman's pay he also began following his passion for cars with a Chevelle SS. Bob worked for the State of Washington in various positions, before marrying Julie Thomas in 1977. He began working for the Thomas family business Safway Supply (now Edge Construction Supply) where he worked for 34 years and was ultimately the VP of Finance. Bob and Julie adopted their son Ian Clausen from Washington in January of 1982 and broke ground on their home on the South Hill of Spokane built by Bob's father Elmer. Bob and Julie added to their family in October 1983 adopting Mia Clausen from Seoul, Korea. Continuing his education Bob earned his MBA from Gonzaga University in 1990. Bob volunteered as treasurer to support Ian's soccer club, the Falcons. He was never one to miss an opportunity to chaperone the team which took him all over from Seattle, to San Diego, to his ancestral home of Denmark. Bob's passions were running, cars and music. He trained and completed three marathons in Seattle, Portland and New York. Among his favorite cars were his 70s era 911 Porsche which he named "Albert Blue", a 1973 BMW 2002, a VW Bus, and his cherry red 1965 Porsche 356. When found tinkering on his cars Bob would often be listening to the likes of Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, The Beatles and The Doors. Bob loved live music and could be found enjoying it dancing at a winery, or over a pint of Blue Moon. In 2013 Bob married Jacque Sanchez with whom he continued to enjoy an active lifestyle. Together they enjoyed biking and traveling of which they did a lot of. In their travels Bob was able to reconnect with some of the men he served with in the 9th Infantry and visit some of the places he wanted to most. Bob is survived by his wife - Jacque Sanchez; Jacque's two children, Carly (Todd) and Billy (Megan); his children Ian (Lindsay) and Mia (Tom); and grandchildren - Cole, Ella, Buck, Olive, Sloan and Holden. Bob is also survived by his brothers Carl Clausen, Mark Clausen and Sue Hendrickson (Dave) of Spokane. Bob was the kindest man to everyone he encountered. He was loved dearly and will be missed. A service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday June 11th at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church located at 5720 S. Perry St. Spokane, WA followed by a lunch. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations in Bob's name can be made to the , Hospice of Spokane or St. Stephens Memorial Fund. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA (509) 279-2653 Published in Spokesman-Review from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.