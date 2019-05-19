Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bruce "Bob" DALE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALE, Robert Bruce "Bob" (Age 82) Robert Bruce "Bob" Dale was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He passed away on May 11, 2019, the day after his 82nd birthday. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene A. Dale of almost 62 years; three daughters Teresa (Brian) Presler, Lorrie (Thanh) Tran, and Jody (Corey) Long; six grandchildren Bryan (Katie), Nicole, Patrick (Kelsey), Jessica, Robert, and Gabrielle. He is also survived by his sister Joy Buchholtz. Bob was born In Rosalia, Washington on May 10, 1937, to Joseph Lester Dale and Maude Margueritte Miller Dale. He had two siblings Joy Buchholtz and Edward Dale. He attended Rosalia High School and was very active in the band, beginning a lifelong love for music and singing. There he met his high school sweetheart Darlene Dauenhauer. They would have been married 62 years on May 18, 2019. Bob joined the Navy and they relocated to California. After his Navy career they moved back to Spokane where he worked for several grocery store chains as their manager. Bob and Darlene started their own janitorial service which they operated until they retired in January of 2016. They attended Opportunity Christian for almost 30 years. He was beloved by his church community and served as both a youth minister and as an Elder. He was important part of the choir and his warm, bass voice was loved by many. Darlene and Bob were currently attending United Methodist Church where he cleaned and where he found once again, a love for singing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Nine Mile and Hospice of Spokane for the love and compassion they showed Bob and his family. Funeral services for Bob will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Spokane or Hospice of Spokane.

