BUTLER, Robert "Bob" Robert B. "Bob" Butler passed away on June 9, 2019 in Spokane after a lengthy illness. Bob was a warm and caring man who was beloved by his friends and family. Bob was born to Eldon Clyde "Bud" Butler and Lois Kliewer on December 1, 1936 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He graduated from Bonners Ferry High School, where he enjoyed basketball, baseball and choir, including a quartet in which he performed regularly. Bob was employed by Great Northern and Burlington Northern railways for 42 years, and also by Mayflower Moving Company for several years. His hobbies included gardening, reading, woodworking, and traveling across the U.S. with his wife Joan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Lois Butler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Dave Perry; son and daughter-in-law Darin and Liz Butler; grandchildren Danielle Perry, Robert Perry, Emily Butler, and Jeff Butler; and by his sister Ann Amoth. At his request, there will be no service. However, donations may be made to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund or any charity benefiting animals or children. Guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019