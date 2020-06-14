AUCUTT, Robert C. (Age 84) January 15, 1936 - May 6, 2020 Robert C. Aucutt passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Born January 15, 1936 to Robert and Maxine Aucutt, Bob was the oldest of three sons. Bob grew up in and around the Spokane area and graduated from West Valley High School in 1953 where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Diane Dew. He served in the U.S. Army, finished up in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1962. Bob and Diane married in 1957 and had two children, Greg and Joyce. Bob joined the Washington State Patrol in the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in 1961 and the family moved several times during his career from Spokane to Yakima, to Vancouver and then back to Spokane in 1976. He spent his entire career in the State Patrol and retired in 1994. In his free time, Bob enjoyed boating, golfing, baseball and watching sports of any kind, especially Gonzaga basketball. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Ryan, Bob is survived by brothers Jerry (Kay), and Steve (Shirley) both of Yakima, son Greg and wife Lisa of Bellingham, daughter Joyce and husband Rick of Spokane, granddaughters Lindsey (Nathan), and Megan (Erik), great-grandchildren Lilly, Lukas, Madalynn and Kennedy, nephews Rob (Tonya), and Loren, nieces Tiffany and Janelle (Tyler), several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and his companion of many years, Shirley. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and specifically to the Community Living Center for the wonderful care given to Bob during the last weeks of his life. We are profoundly grateful.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store