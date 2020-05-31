HUFFMAN, Robert. C. "Grandpa Bob" (Age 90) Robert C. Huffman was born in Hooper, Washington on November 6, 1929. His parents were Robert and Josephine Huffman. He passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 from natural causes in Fairfield, Washington at Palouse Country Assisted Living. Bob grew up in Hooper and later moved to Lacrosse where he graduated from Lacrosse High School. He worked for Ted Grote on his ranch in Enterprise, Oregon before serving in the U.S. army during the Korean War. He spent most of his working career working as a foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad. Bob will be known for his passion of the outdoors, his tough exterior and his gentle heart. He loved camping, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing and helping anyone that needed two strong hands. He was never afraid of hard work. He also loved dancing, and playing cards, especially pinochle, hearts, and bridge. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his significant other of forty-four years, Janette Barnes. They went on numerous cruises together and traveled to many different countries. Bob was preceded in death by four of his five siblings, Martha, Bonnie, Betty, Harriet, and his daughter Barbara. His lovely domestic partner, Janette Barnes also preceded him. He is survived by four of his children: Wayne Huffman (Chris), Lynn Johns (Tony), William Huffman, Mary Huffman, and Janette Barnes' three children; Jena Hollenbeck (Mark), Martin Barnes (Toni), and Steve Barnes (Peggy). He is also survived by his brother, Mike Huffman (Diane). He was "Grandpa Bob" to many grandkids: Nicholas Barnes (Gabrielle), Danielle Barnes (Thomas), Tye Hollenbeck (Lucy), Bryce Hollenbeck (Laura), Jenae Bagby (Vince), Brandon Barnes (Olivia) and Brittney Geissler (Rick), Amy and Evan Huffman, Jeremy Johns (Kira), Warren Johns (Vicki), He is also survived by nine great-grandkids. Robert's family would like to give special recognition to his caretaker, Stanley Soderberg for his compassion and friendship. A heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at Palouse Country Assisted Living for taking great care of Bob for his last eight months of his life, as well as Hospice of Spokane. A memorial service will be held on July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmount Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or Palouse Country Assisted Living.



