WINNICK, Robert C. "Bob" Robert Charles Winnick "Bob" curled up comfortably in his bed Sunday evening at home in Mead WA, closed his eyes and peacefully passed away August 17, 2020 at age 69. A loner by choice, he was kind to everyone who crossed his path and enjoyed lively opinionated and diverse conversations with whoever showed up on his doorstep. Gladly welcoming two-legged visitors with their choice of beverage, four-legged visitors with a ceaseless supply of dog biscuits, he would chat for as long as you cared to visit. Born May 5, 1951 in San Mateo California, Bob grew up in small towns across California for most of his childhood and young adult life. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy in September of 1971. He served in Vietnam, was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After serving his country, Bob continued honoring veterans by serving meals at local VFW posts and offering a friendly game of cards to all who entered. Bob had a passion for motorcycles, cut short after a fuel fire on his custom chopper permanently put an end to him riding. Although sustaining injuries that resulted in physical limitations, he rarely complained and was grateful for the day ahead, thankful for whatever fate had allowed him to enjoy. The love of Bob's life was Betsy M. Ford-Winnick. Joined together in 1993 they remained partners/best friends until her passing 10 years later in April of 2003. They had no children and Bob never remarried. An ardent outdoorsman, Bob was an avid fisherman, enjoyed card and dice games, hunting, a passionate shooter/re-loader, rock hound, gun/rifle/knife collector, NASCAR fan, cook and connoisseur of all things meat. Bob's expertise in Italian cooking came from his maternal grandmother Margaret Tosello Verzi, born in Italy and a primo Italian cook. Excelling at every employment position he accepted throughout his lifetime, his varied interests led him to excavate Indian Artifacts, roadie for rock/country stars, co-own a construction company with his uncle Art, university professor, state patrol weapons instructor and officer, retail upper management, US Forest Service and Action Pistol Instructor, to name a few. Only child of Charles Winnick and Barbara (Verzi) Morgan, Bob enjoyed traditional Italian Sunday spaghetti dinners at his grand-parent's ranch overseen by his grandfather Arthur R. Verzi, the house brimming with aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob is survived by Arthur D. Verzi (his mother's twin brother) and wife Cathy of Harbor OR; Art's only child and first cousin Rebeka and husband John of Conroe TX; Marge and Don of San Carlos CA, Laurie of Palm Springs CA; Robert and Joyce of Harbor OR, treasured and beloved second cousins along with dear and valued friends Jack, (favorite fishing buddy), Cathy and Peter, Jeff and Nancy, Duane and Linda. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and grandparents. The VA Honor Ceremony will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, in early spring 2021, family/friends to be notified. Donations in his memory may be made to VFW in Elk, WA or www.usveteransservicedogs.org