Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

BECKER, Robert Carl Robert Carl Becker passed peacefully in his sleep at Ponderosa Adult Family Home on June 4, 2019. He was born in Spokane, grew up in Hillyard and enjoyed lots of time on Peone Prairie. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1965. After graduation he volunteered for service in the Army. He served in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division known as the Big Red One. After an honorable discharge he returned home and began his career with /Avista in the Construction and Maintenance Department, building and maintaining substations until his retirement. He spent his free time traveling the US from substation to substation and coffee shop to coffee shop on his motorcycle and in his favorite old red Toyota as evidenced by his many, many, many pictures of substations. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frieda and Carl Becker. He is survived by his children, Mike and Scheryl; his sisters, Darlane (Sander) and Pam (Morris); his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and Aunt Vera. The family would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the staff and owners at Ponderosa Adult Family Home for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a donation to in Spokane, and whenever possible give a Veteran your support. The family plans a private memorial to celebrate Bob's life at a later date.

BECKER, Robert Carl Robert Carl Becker passed peacefully in his sleep at Ponderosa Adult Family Home on June 4, 2019. He was born in Spokane, grew up in Hillyard and enjoyed lots of time on Peone Prairie. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1965. After graduation he volunteered for service in the Army. He served in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division known as the Big Red One. After an honorable discharge he returned home and began his career with /Avista in the Construction and Maintenance Department, building and maintaining substations until his retirement. He spent his free time traveling the US from substation to substation and coffee shop to coffee shop on his motorcycle and in his favorite old red Toyota as evidenced by his many, many, many pictures of substations. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frieda and Carl Becker. He is survived by his children, Mike and Scheryl; his sisters, Darlane (Sander) and Pam (Morris); his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and Aunt Vera. The family would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the staff and owners at Ponderosa Adult Family Home for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a donation to in Spokane, and whenever possible give a Veteran your support. The family plans a private memorial to celebrate Bob's life at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.