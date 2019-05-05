Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Charles CRITCHFIELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRITCHFIELD, Robert Charles February 9, 1941 - April 19, 2019 "PAPAP" He Fought a Good Fight He was born in Lash, Pennsylvania to William and Lois Critchfield. Siblings: Ronald, Raymond, Richard and Tami Houser, all of the East Coast. Vietnam War Veteran served in the U.S.A.F., 1960 1968 and loved his work on F-106 and F-105 planes. Agent Orange exposure denied by VA, but had four diseases caused by the exposure. A fight to the end of eleven years, when CL Leukemia took his life. Married Judy Thurman in 1962. Beloved son Todd and daughter Marci Bennett (Mike). He especially loved his beautiful grand- daughters Caitlynn, Taryn and Melanie. Family was his life. He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest, boating, camping, his '68 MG car, Pittsburgh Steelers and Zags basketball. Robert was a salesman in the food industry for 47 years and made many friends. Per his request, no service. Special "Thanks" to Cancer Care NW and Sunshine Home Health Service for their excellent support and care.

CRITCHFIELD, Robert Charles February 9, 1941 - April 19, 2019 "PAPAP" He Fought a Good Fight He was born in Lash, Pennsylvania to William and Lois Critchfield. Siblings: Ronald, Raymond, Richard and Tami Houser, all of the East Coast. Vietnam War Veteran served in the U.S.A.F., 1960 1968 and loved his work on F-106 and F-105 planes. Agent Orange exposure denied by VA, but had four diseases caused by the exposure. A fight to the end of eleven years, when CL Leukemia took his life. Married Judy Thurman in 1962. Beloved son Todd and daughter Marci Bennett (Mike). He especially loved his beautiful grand- daughters Caitlynn, Taryn and Melanie. Family was his life. He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest, boating, camping, his '68 MG car, Pittsburgh Steelers and Zags basketball. Robert was a salesman in the food industry for 47 years and made many friends. Per his request, no service. Special "Thanks" to Cancer Care NW and Sunshine Home Health Service for their excellent support and care. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close