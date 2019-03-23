Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Charles STEINKE. View Sign

STEINKE, Robert Charles Robert "Stankman" Steinke passed away on March 10, 2019. He was gregarious, loyal, and generous. Bob was a man who loved his friends and family, who got to know the names of the owners and staff of the restaurants he frequented and had a wicked sense of humor. Loyalty was of the utmost importance to him. Whether he was your friend or your father, he had your back no matter what. He was a self-made man whose worK ethic and drive to succeed was unmatched. His desire to give to others was one of his best qualities. He founded Monterey Financial Services which employs over 120 people, started a K-9 Guardians Foundation and established a photo foundation where he made donations to numerous colleges, museums and the Federal Reserve. He was also a proud supporter of New Haven Youth and Family Services in Vista, CA. He loved treating friends and family to the finest restaurants. Anyone who went to dinner with Bob knew he was going to pay that bill. It was his and he'd fight you for it if you tried to grab it! Robert Charles Steinke was born to George and Jane Steinke in Spokane, Washington on December 15, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969, where he honed his craft of financing by loaning money to fellow G.I.s. He returned from his service in Germany a man with a lust for history and travel. While overseas, he didn't forget his family at home. He had Grimm's Fairy Tale books sent to his sister, Grace, to inspire her to read. In 1989, he founded and became the head of the board of directors of Monterey Financial Services, Inc. It has become a one stop shop for retailers and retail creditors with varying finance and servicing needs. In 2017, he started the K-9 Guardians foundation after he learned that, due to lack of funds and budget constraints, some agencies were not outfitting their K9s with the necessary gear during dangerous searches or situations. Bob's passion has allowed the guardians to donate 27 ballistic vests, 108 medical kits (First aid, Narco, Trauma) and 270 pairs of Rex Specs eyewear to heroic K9s at 42 agencies in 14 states. Bob was married to Kathi for thirty-five years. He's survived by three children: Darren, his wife, Ingrid; Lisa and her husband, Matt; and Brandon. He has five grandchildren: Matthew and Elise Feider and Reese, Dain and Harper Dannenfeldt. And two fur babies, Cooper and Tucker. He also leaves behind two brothers, Keith Steinke and Gary Steinke and wife, Carol; and a sister, Grace Aman. There is so much more we could say about Bob that could fill all of the pages of this newspaper. He was an active father who built playhouses for his kids and even a bed that looked like a truck for his son. He took his daughter to bookstores from an early age to cultivate her love of reading (It worked!). He loved to travel the world, often inviting his family to join him and Kathi. He had a passion for golf, loved to read, to see plays and to collect antiques and art. He was also a self-taught wine connoisseur. He was a man of his word and his handshake was always binding. He is gone too soon, but he lived his life to the fullest. Bob will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery in Seattle on March 23rd. There will be a memorial for friends and loved ones at the Vista Valley Country Club in Vista, CA on April 6th from 3-5 p.m Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 23, 2019

