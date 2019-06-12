OESTREICH, Robert Clarence "Bob" (Age 87) Robert Clarence "Bob" Oestreich, passed away June 3, 2019 in Ritzville, WA. Bob was born October 22, 1931 in Astoria, Oregon to parents, Clarence and Alice Oestreich and joined his two sisters, Phyllis and Genevieve. He moved to Ritzville in 1942, where he called home the rest of his life. In 1949, he graduated from Ritzville High School and studied at the University of Washington for a few years, before coming back to Ritzville to assist his father in running the Standard Oil Company. He wed Esther (Wilhelm) in October 1951. Together they had four children, Jeff, Greg, Darci, and Todd. In 1966, he took over the family business now known, as Oestreich Distributing Inc. Bob was a Ritzville Fire Department fireman for over 30 years. In 1986, he bought the Standard Oil Company and ran the full service gas station and auto repair for 10 years with his son Greg. Bob decided his next business adventure would be building a gas station near the I-90 freeway and in 1996, Bob's Chevron Food Mart officially opened. Bob retired in 2006, while his son Todd and family took over running both businesses. Bob was an avid Seahawks Football and Mariners Baseball sports fan. He enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, and fishing. One of his most favorite places to travel was the Oregon Coast. He loved supporting his grandchildren in all their adventures. He is proceeded in death by both his parents, sister, Genevieve, son, Greg, grandchildren, April and Derrick. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Esther, of Ritzville; son, Jeff (Lois) Oestreich of Depoe Bay, OR, Jennifer, Amy; daughter Darci (Pat) Kennedy of Ritzville, Tracy, Kayla, Logan; son, Todd (Michele) Oestreich of Ritzville, Haley, Skyler; and sister, Phyllis of Spokane, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the Ritzville Fire Department in his name. Viewing will be Thursday, June 13th from 9 AM 5PM at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. Services will be held at the Ritzville Emanuel Lutheran Church, Friday, June 14th at 11 AM with a reception to follow. To leave condolences please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 12, 2019