Robert Clifton BROWN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Clifton BROWN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

BROWN, Robert Clifton (Age 86) Robert Clifton Brown, age 86, was born June 12, 1933 and passed away December 6, 2019 at 1:10 P.M. He served 24 years in the United States Air Force including service in Korea. He retired as Master Sergeant from Fairchild Air Force Base. Bob was a lifetime member of the , The American Legion and the Eagles. Survived by his wife Kathleen Brown; a daughter Debbie Hightower; step-daughters Janet Goebel and Phyllis Hollinger. No services will be held. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.