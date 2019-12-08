BROWN, Robert Clifton (Age 86) Robert Clifton Brown, age 86, was born June 12, 1933 and passed away December 6, 2019 at 1:10 P.M. He served 24 years in the United States Air Force including service in Korea. He retired as Master Sergeant from Fairchild Air Force Base. Bob was a lifetime member of the , The American Legion and the Eagles. Survived by his wife Kathleen Brown; a daughter Debbie Hightower; step-daughters Janet Goebel and Phyllis Hollinger. No services will be held. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019