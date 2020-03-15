Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" CRISMORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRISMORE, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Crismore has taken his final road trip, this time on Heaven's Highway. Born on February 18, 1935 to Herman and Sarah Crismore. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marsh, in 1955. They welcomed 4 daughters: Debbie (Lou Maly) Froese, Shirley (Brian) Hamond, Connie (Mitch) Jensen, Tara (Blake) Tucker. Bob was a salesman all his working life. He 'retired' in 1999 to Plains, MT and he and Jeanne began traveling the US. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Gene Shields. Services will be held at the Church of God, Paradise, MT, March 21 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Plains, POB 768, Plains, MT 59859. ...Safe journey dear heart.

