CROWDER, Robert "Bob" Bob was born 28 February 1952, in Polson, Montana, to Robert and Bessie Crowder. His ticket was punched at 4pm on August 20th, 2019 in Spokane. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Whittier. He is survived by his sons (both of Spokane), Adam (Anna) Crowder and Billy (Amber) Crowder, and grandchildren Reno, Matthew, Molly, Aundria, and Maxwell, and great-grandson Oliver. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Lynne Dunsmore (Spokane), William Crowder (Hillsboro, OR), Geri Dorvall (Whitehall, MT), Penny Akers (Spokane), Gayle Real (Greenwood, IN) and Luke Butcher (Spokane), and a large extended family. Bob worked over 26 years for the state of Washington and was a well-respected shop steward. Bob got his first guitar in 1961 and became an exceptional guitarist. Bob will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be scheduled later.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019