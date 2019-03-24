Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. "Bob" TARBERT. View Sign

TARBERT, Robert D. "Bob" Passed away March 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born November 3, 1935 in Davenport, WA to Phillip and Ruth Tarbert. Bob grew up in Davenport and graduated from Davenport High School, attended college before serving in the US Army and then returning home to run the family farm. Bob married Patricia Parsons on October 1, 1960 in Davenport, WA. Bob owned and operated Tarbert Well Drilling before retiring. His son Troy continues running the farm and the drilling business. Bob was the 1990 Water Conservation Farmer of the Year, member of the Harrington Golf and C.C., member of the Rocklyn Zion Methodist Church and served as a member of the Davenport School Board for eight years. Later in life, Bob had a passion for golfing and sharing the produce from his garden with visiting family and friends, and woodworking. Bob is survived by his wife Patty at the home; two sons Todd (Nancy) Tarbert and Troy (Kim) Tarbert; and his four grandchildren (Todd) Ryan, Jensen, (Troy) Spencer and Madison. He is also survived by his two sisters Betty (Curt) Chumbley and Phyllis Marz and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Peggy Weitz. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, 505 10th St. Davenport, WA. Visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:00 (Noon) - 5:00PM at Strate Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Harrington Golf and C.C. or the donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Tarbert family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Strate Funeral Home

