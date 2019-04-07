NOVAK, Robert Dean (Age 93) Robert Dean Novak was born on December 3rd, 1925 in Bijou Hills, South Dakota to Edward Novak and Julia Forman. Robert died at his home in Deer Park, Washington on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the age of 93. Robert had been a World War II Veteran and proud of it. He owned Big D Septic Service and Budget Storage Units in Deer Park, WA for 40 plus years. He left four living children: Theodore E. Novak of Elk, WA, Robert D. Novak Jr of Post Falls, Idaho, Kathy Murphy of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cindy Vadnais of Carlsbad, California and was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig S. Novak, formally of Roseburg, Oregon.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019