Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dean NOVAK. View Sign

NOVAK, Robert Dean (Age 93) Robert Dean Novak was born on December 3rd, 1925 in Bijou Hills, South Dakota to Edward Novak and Julia Forman. Robert died at his home in Deer Park, Washington on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the age of 93. Robert had been a World War II Veteran and proud of it. He owned Big D Septic Service and Budget Storage Units in Deer Park, WA for 40 plus years. He left four living children: Theodore E. Novak of Elk, WA, Robert D. Novak Jr of Post Falls, Idaho, Kathy Murphy of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cindy Vadnais of Carlsbad, California and was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig S. Novak, formally of Roseburg, Oregon.

NOVAK, Robert Dean (Age 93) Robert Dean Novak was born on December 3rd, 1925 in Bijou Hills, South Dakota to Edward Novak and Julia Forman. Robert died at his home in Deer Park, Washington on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the age of 93. Robert had been a World War II Veteran and proud of it. He owned Big D Septic Service and Budget Storage Units in Deer Park, WA for 40 plus years. He left four living children: Theodore E. Novak of Elk, WA, Robert D. Novak Jr of Post Falls, Idaho, Kathy Murphy of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cindy Vadnais of Carlsbad, California and was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig S. Novak, formally of Roseburg, Oregon. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close