POWELL, Robert Dean (Cope) (11/7/36- 3/4/19) (Age 83) Robert "Bob" Powell passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Spokane Veteran's Home where he has resided for the last 1.5 years after suffering a stroke. Bob was born in Illinois, youngest of three, adopted at birth by his aunt (Mom's sister) after her death. Isabelle was always "Mom" to our dad. Bob moved to Cheney, WA where to our surprise, he lettered in two sports and music. Bob worked at the local "Powell 66 Station" where his dad managed before enlisting in the US Coast Guard. He was a proud member of Operation Deep Freeze II on the Northwind Breaker, stationed in Antarctica. Dad loved telling stories about his time there, including the Walt Disney Crew filming while they were there, and seeing the doomed Scott Terra Nova Expedition Camp from 1912. After his tours there, Bob enlisted in the Navy SeaBees where he found his calling in road construction, leading to his lifelong career with the Spokane County Road Dept. Bob married Karen Johnson after mutual family introductions. In 1961, Bob was hired as a pick-up driver for the county, assisting the grader operators, and eventually talked them into allowing him to operate "their equipment". This led to his continued advancement to becoming a District Superintendent before his retirement in 1984. Bob leaves behind his three children, Michele (Gary, Audrey Mortenson), Kevin (Kim, Chris, Kyle), Lisa (Randy, Hannah Souers). He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, less than two years ago. Dad lived for taking his wild family on camping, fishing, road trips without seatbelts, being the neighborhood "resident swim teacher" and more. We will all miss those "dollar cribbage and fishing competitions" he was known to be highly competitive at, and the best BBQed rib eye steak out there. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Robert Powell's name to the Spokane Veteran's Home (222 E. 5th Ave.), whom we appreciate all their loving staff for taking such good care of our Dad. "When you pass into the Antarctica Circles, it's like passing into a silent world of your own" - Dad. Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 20th from 10am 4pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Please join us in celebrating Dad's life Thursday, March 21st, at 11am at Heritage Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow. Thank you for loving our Dad.

