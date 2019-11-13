|
TUCKER, Robert Dewitt (Age 72) Robert Dewitt Tucker passed away peacefully, from cancer, on November 10, 2019, in Spokane, Washington at the age of 72. His family was by his side. Bob was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 24, 1947. He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Melba Joslyn Tucker, and his brothers, Terry Arnold, Michael Charles, and Paul Scott Tucker. Bob was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, and served four years, with two years being in Vietnam. He is the recipient of The Bronze Star, the Medal of Good Conduct and Medal of the Republic of Vietnam Service. Bob married Deanna Lynn Winkes on July 11, 1970 in Casper, Wyoming. He and Deanna have two children, Kimberly Dawn and Jeffrey Wayne and two grandsons, Aiden and Gavin Tucker. Bob worked for Salt Creek Freightways, alongside his dad and brothers, in Casper, Wyoming and later in Spokane, WA. He and Deanna relocated to Spokane in 1979 due to job transfer. Bob made many friends throughout his business career and through his love of outdoor activities, which included rafting and golf, and hanging out with his favorite "pals," grandsons Aiden and Gavin, who brought such joy to his life. Bob is survived by his wife Deanna, of 49 years; daughter Kim and daughter-in-law Heidi; his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Amy and their children Aiden and Gavin Tucker; along with sister Donna and Barrie Heinzenknecht and their children, Greg and Forest; nephew Derek Tucker; and sister-in-law Suzanne Stroh and Don; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00 pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Inurnment will be held later in the summer in Bob's hometown of Casper, Wyoming. A reception after the service will be held at Mirabeau Park Hotel, 1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob's name to the NorthwestGolfersforWarriors.org.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019