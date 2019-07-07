DOMIT, Robert "Bob" Bob, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Mebane, NC, June 14, 2019, with his wife Cathy, at his side. He was born in Colville, WA, to August and Emilie Domitrovich. Bob was raised in Onion Creek, WA and started his education at the 100 year old Onion Creek Grade School. His dad, uncles, brothers and sisters also attended the same school. His grandfather and his brothers homesteaded in the Onion Creek area in the early 1900s. The family later moved to Spokane, WA. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children Mark (Phoenix), Renee (Tom, Spokane), Luanne (Doug, Coeur d'Alene), and Kelly (Seattle). Grandchildren: Chantelle, Tori, Dylan and Lexie. Sisters: Joann Berger (Spokane) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy Domitrovich and Jim Domit; sisters Kathryn Burnell, Violet Boggess, Mary Johnson and Doris Berg. At his request no service is planned. Memorials can be made to Independent Animal Rescue, PO Box 14232, Durham, NC 27709-4232.

