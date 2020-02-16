Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Donald "Bob" DAULT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAULT, Robert Donald "Bob" June 3, 1930 - February 6, 2020 Bob died peacefully on February 6th, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Bob was born in Alpena, Michigan where he grew up and finished high school then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He got out of the Air Force as a Staff Sgt., after four years. While being stationed at Fairchild AFB, he met the love of his life, Jeanne King and they married in July, 1955. Bob and Jeanne had two sons, Gregory and Jeffrey (Jake). Bob worked at the Spokesman Review and Kaiser Trentwood for several years. In 1961, Bob went to work for WP Fuller Paints & Wallpaper store in Shadle Center and became manager. In 1965, he bought the business and eventually moved it to property they purchased on North Monroe Street. In 1970, he was specializing more in art supplies, Fine Art and picture framing, renaming his business "Dault's Paint Palette". Bob's natural born talent showed up in his paintings, restoration and building furniture similar to 'Stickley'. He loved all kinds of music and he loved listening to it while working. After forty years, Bob sold his business and enjoyed painting, doing some restorations, framing and art at his home studio. He enjoyed working in the yard and growing beautiful flowers at his home, with a dog following close behind. Bob and Jeanne also enjoyed their lake cabin at Diamond Lake, which they turned into a lovely home for forty years. They both loved to travel and enjoyed visiting every state in the United States. They went on several tours throughout Europe and loved traveling with friends, as they went on nine fantastic cruises. Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother, Christopher and Rosemary Dault and nine brothers and one sister in Michigan. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanne, and sons Gregory and Jeffrey (Susan) all of Spokane. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. During Bob's life, he had been a member of The Moose, Elks and Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice and the .

