BLAIR, Robert E. Robert E. Blair, a long-time resident of Spokane, passed away on February 6 at the age of 93. Bob was born in Santa Cruz, California. He joined the Navy when he was 17 and served in WWII on the U.S.S. Salt Lake City heavy cruiser. After his military service he moved to Spokane and graduated from Gonzaga University. He spent a long career as a vice president at North Coast Life Insurance Company. He had been married to Donna Blair and is survived by his daughter, Margaret Blair and son John Blair. Never known to sit still, Bob was often found on the golf course or training for the many marathons he ran. He was a lover of music, all things Basque, and enjoyed several adventures to Spain and Hawaii. There are many Spokane residents who will long remember his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 12 at 3:00, followed by a Rosary at 4:00. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 13 at 9:00 am at Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes.

