PETET, Robert E. Robert E. Petet returned home on August 24, 2020. Bob was born on October 5, 1944 in Renton, WA, to Harvey and Surae Petet. He graduated from Renton High School in Renton, WA, and Green River College in Auburn, WA. He was always active in sports, and loved to fish, camp and travel. He coached youth football and basketball. When he was young, after a football injury, his father created a wake board (before they were on the market) on which he could strengthen his legs, and he became an excellent water skier. In 1962, Bob volunteered for the Navy, and served his country courageously during the Vietnam War. Early on, Bob had an interest in sales. After a few years with the Washington State Patrol and finding that no one wanted to buy the traffic tickets he was selling, he changed direction. He joined the insurance industry and earned a seat at the Million Dollar Round Table with New England Life Insurance Company. Afterward he used that expertise to start his own company and to help other business owners excel in sales, marketing, and employee development. He later added a successful retail storefront, which became the top computer store in Spokane, a venture which earned numerous awards and accolades. His was not a goal of mere monetary success, but of formulating a winning team that could gain higher levels of achievement. For the past 20 years, the company incorporated employee programs that also instructed classes in tai chi and qigong for health, something that Bob was increasingly interested in sharing. Bob's friends and family (including our "work" family) knew him as larger than life. Known by many family members and friends to be a prankster, he had an incredible laugh and could make others smile despite themselves. Part of his competitive nature was to want others to become their best; he always looked for ways to help others attain that if they so desired. Bob was a fighter, and he never gave up. While big in stature, he had a soft spot for all things, loved animals, especially his 4-legged 'kids,' and sought balance in life. His motto in sales was, "Make a friend, and help that friend spend their money." His motto in life was simply, "Be a friend." And he was. Bob leaves his wife of 41 years, Cindy, his soulmate, best friend, and business partner. He also leaves a brother, Lyle; a son Gregg (Lori); and two grandsons, and many family members. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Diane. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the shelter where he loved, and attended to animals: SCRAPS (Spokane County Regional Animal Protection), 6815 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212. Or, to the place where so many wonderful Veterans have come, and still reside: Spokane Veterans Home Welfare and Betterment Account, 222 E. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.



