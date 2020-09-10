RAUSCHKE, Robert E. Robert "Bob" Edward Rauschke, entered into rest on September 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Robert is survived by his two adult children, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren who meant the world to him. As a life long resident of Spokane, Robert was very active in the community and belonged to several charitable organizations. After graduating from Rogers High School, Robert attended Gonzaga University and later Washington State University at the direction of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office where he studied ballistics and crime scene analysis and would later use that training to kickstart Spokane County's crime scene investigation operations. Robert first began working in Law Enforcement as a driving examiner for the Washington State Patrol and was later hired as a Sheriff's Deputy with Spokane County where he worked a long career and retired as a Detective/Sgt. Never being one to sit around, Robert started a second career as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, working as a court security officer at the Thomas Foley Federal Building in Spokane for another 17 years. Robert was active in the Masonic lodge and was a proud, long-time member of El Katif Shrine, specifically the Arab Patrol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations or tributes be made to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Spokane.



