BRANDVOLD, Robert Earl "Bob" (Age 90) Brandvold, Robert Earl "Bob" went home to the Lord on August 6, 2020 after a short battle with Covid 19. He was born May 4, 1930 to Vida E. (Wright) Brandvold and Rudolph Brandvold in St. Maries, Idaho. He attended school there and met the love of his life Elva Joyce Brandvold when he was in second grade. They married on November 2, 1947 and were married 57 years. He worked for the railroad in St. Maries until they moved to Spokane WA in 1953. He worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 30+ years until he retired in 1993. He raced horses at Playfair Race Track for over 20 years. He had Model Ts (Little Eddy) and then 1951 and 1952 Ford Classics. They joined the Model T Club and the Flat Head V8 Club where they spent many great years having fun and making lifelong friends. In later years he spent every day visiting with friends at the Jack In The Box Restaurant. He is survived by two sons Robert S. Brandvold, Tacoma, and Terry (Bev) Brandvold, Newman Lake WA. He had four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and many very loved nieces and nephews and their families. He will be cremated and buried in St. Maries, ID. with his wife. There will be a graveside service on September 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at the St. Maries Cemetery. Masks appreciated if attending.



