COMPTON, Robert Earl Bob left us on August 31, 2020 after 89 years of a very fully lived life. He suffered from dementia and in the end, failing kidneys, but our peaceful traveler never lost his kindness, giving nature, easy manner, and sense of humor. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Potlatch, ID in 1931 and spent his childhood there, and held the Palouse in great affection. In 1959 Bob moved to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, from which he received his undergraduate and Master's degrees. It was in Moscow where he met Valarie Fredekind Compton and married in 1960. They moved to Troy, ID where Bob coached high school football, and occasionally basketball, then spent a short time in Boise before he became principal of the high school in Bonners Ferry, ID in 1968. Bob and Valarie raised two daughters there, spending time hunting morel mushrooms and skiing at Schweitzer in his "faces of Woodstock" ski suit. After their third daughter came along, the family moved to Spokane, WA in 1974. Bob continued his career coaching tennis and track & field, and teaching at Centennial Middle School in the West Valley School District before retiring in 1997. Bob married Sandy Cleveland Compton in 1992, adding three daughters to his family. They started a new life together that spanned 33 years, spending their retirement years boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene, playing golf and tennis, and traveling. Bob is survived by his daughters, Joanna Compton-Dooris (Bill Dooris), Stefanie Erdahl, and Alix Compton (Aran Church); wife Sandy Compton and her daughters, Shannon Miller, Margaret Cleveland Plambeck (Tim Plambeck), and Patricia Cleveland; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Valarie Compton; his parents, Earl and Ina Mae Compton; his brother, Gene Compton, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Compton. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Rockwood South Hill, Visiting Angels, and Hospice of Spokane for their warm care.



